The Recovery Spa made a contribution to Paws It Forward Dog Rescue (PIF), aimed at supporting the health and well-being of the rescue dogs in their care. The donation includes $10,000 from The Recovery Spa, over $2,700 worth of pet products from Purica, and the use of PEMF mats for PIF dogs from The Healing Movement.

Paws It Forward is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. This donation will help enhance the recovery time and quality of life for these dogs as they await their forever homes. Purica, a renowned provider of high-quality pet products, has generously contributed over $2,700 worth of nutritional supplements which will be invaluable to the rescue dogs.

The Healing Movement has also joined this initiative by donating the use of their PEMF mats. These mats are designed to improve the health and vitality of pets through Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, offering a non-invasive and effective way to promotehealing and reduce pain.

"We are incredibly grateful to collaborate with suppliers who are not only dedicated to their craft but also share our passion for giving back. Working with amazing companies like Purica and the Healing Movement has been a true honor. When we reached out to them for support in aiding Paws It Forward, they immediately stepped up to help us heal these incredible dogs. Their generosity and commitment to making a difference reflect the values we cherish at The Recovery Spa. Together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of these rescue animals, and we couldn't be more thankful," said Josh Stilborn, Founder of The Recovery Spa.

To see a full list of dogs available for adoption, visit PawsItForward.org.