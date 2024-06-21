The first water samples have been sent for testing.



As a precautionary measure and in consultation with IHA, a Boil Water Notice has been issued for all properties north of the Victoria/Ehlers location – above highway 97 (please see map). The Boil Water Notice will be removed after two consecutive samples confirm the system is working properly.



Water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute or use bottled or distilled water.



Victoria Street has been reopened to motorists.



The District will advise the public when the Boil Water Notice is rescinded.