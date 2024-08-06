Along with other regional departments and BC Wildfire, Penticton Fire has crews at two separate fires within the region.

Crews were on site of Wildfire K51856 in West Bench in Electoral Area “F” of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen - now being labelled held - and the City has activated its Emergency Support Services team to assist those who have been displaced.

PFD also has crews at the scene of a second fire at Lower Blue Mountain, located on Penticton Indian Band land.

The City has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre and continues to monitor the situation.

