The BC Wildfire Service will be partnering with the District of Lake Country as part of a Wildfire Risk Reduction project.

BC Wildfire Service crews will burn approximately 100 piles over the course of one month. This project will take place west of Highway 97 in the area of The Lakes subdivision.

Burning for the project may take place as early as October 14, 2024. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires. Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Lake Country and surrounding areas.

Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape. The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are favourable.

Please do not call the Lake Country Fire Department to report these burnings. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.