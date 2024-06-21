The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death of a man discovered on June 15, 2024.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 15, 2024, Princeton RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired. Officers located an unresponsive man in the driveway of a residence on Princeton Summerland Road, in Princeton, BC. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Donald (Donnie) Lyons, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, police believe the shooting was targeted,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Smart, NCO i/c of the Southeast District MCU. “There is no risk to public safety at this time.”

The RCMP seeks the public's assistance.

Anyone who was travelling along Princeton Summerland Road between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 15, 2024, and has dash-camera footage or observed anything suspicious, is urged to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s tip line at 1-877-987-8477.