On June 26, 2024 at 12:26 pm, Princeton RCMP and BC Highway Patrol were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Princeton, where a vehicle with a single occupant had gone into the Similkameen River.

BC Ambulance and Princeton Road Rescue personnel attended along with police, and the driver was extracted from the vehicle. Tragically, the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this collision who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote File # 2024-950.