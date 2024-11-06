RCMP are continuing to investigate a threat that resulted in the precautionary closure of an elementary school in Vernon Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, around 11:45 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an unspecified threat that was directed at an elementary school in Vernon. Frontline officers attended the school to ensure the safety both the students and staff. While police conducted their investigation, as a precautionary measure, School District 22 administration ended the school day early and moved the students to an alternate location for pickup.

Situations involving a threat to the safety of our schools will be treated with the highest of priority, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and legitimacy of the threat and are working closely in partnership with SD22 to ensure the safety of the school.

No additional information is available for release at this time.