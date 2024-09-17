Effective today until further notice, a portion of the soopalalie and Kokanee Trails upstream between the Kokanee Bridge and the Cottonwood Bridge are closed in Mission Creek Regional Park for visitor safety. Increased bear activity is common at this time of year with ripening fruit and spawning Kokanee salmon returning to streams; reports and sightings of bears typically increase. Visitors are asked to obey signs and barricades indicating closures.

At this time of year, park staff recommend that visitors always travel in a group of four or more and make noise when on trails to let bears know of their presence. Bears foraging for food or fishing for salmon by waterways may not hear humans over the noise of rushing water. If you see a bear, remain calm, give it plenty of space and stay well away, ensuring it has a clear escape route. Keep dogs on leash and prevent them from chasing wildlife.

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety, please call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP). If you spot a bear in one of our parks, please report the location and other details through our website or by calling 250-469-6232.

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to play a role in reducing potential human-bear conflict near their homes too. Be sure to store garbage securely and only place carts out on the morning of regular curbside collection by 7 am. Visit WildSafeBC for more tips about bear awareness and wildlife safety.