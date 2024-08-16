Areas recently impacted by wildfires have a higher likelihood of overland flow and landslides. ﻿With the recent rains and debris overflow on Westside Road, the RDCO reminds residents adjacent to wildfire-effected areas and waterways to be aware of changes that may affect slope instability and to monitor for potential overland flooding.

Vegetation is an important factor in the absorption of rainfall. The rate of erosion declines with time but may last between 3 to 10 years depending on several factors, such as slope, soil type, and severity of the wildfire impact.

Get to know your terrain and waterways. The best way to prepare is to be aware of changes that could signal a landslide. These may include:

Sudden changes in stream flow.

Rapid changes or pulses in flow (e.g. changes in volume) or pulses of sediment (e.g. from clear to murky).

Abnormally dirty water.

Accumulation of large logs or debris.

Rapid accumulation of sediment or bed-load along a flat section of a creek channel.

Tension cracks near the top of the slope.

Falling rocks or boulders or flowing or sliding soil. This may precede a much larger landslide.

For more information on the post-wildfire natural hazards risk analyses, read the reports on McDougall Creek Wildfire and White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Watch a short video update originally published during Emergency Preparedness Week in the spring regarding the post-wildfire hazard and how to protect your property.

To report landslide or debris flow indicators, call the 24-hour provincial toll-free number at 1-800-663-3456 or contact your local fire, RCMP or public works department. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Learn more about landslide preparedness at PreparedBC.