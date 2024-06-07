The 2023 Bush Creek East Wildfire burned mountainous slopes draining into Adams and Shuswap Lakes. This changed how the landscape absorbs precipitation, like rain and snow. In September 2023, post-wildfire, the CSRD engaged BGC Engineering Inc. (BGC) to support the CSRD Protective Services and Development Services departments to understand risks to residents and critical infrastructure from post-wildfire geohazards including debris flow, debris flood, flood, and rockfall hazards. The British Columbia (BC) Ministry of Forests (MOF) also contracted Stantec Consulting Inc. (Stantec) to complete a Post-wildfire Natural Hazard Risk Assessment of the burned area. These reports showed a need for a more detailed assessment in certain areas to determine the level of risk to public safety, property and critical infrastructure. A recently completed, more detailed assessment from BGC explores possible scenarios where post-wildfire debris flows or floods could be triggered. There was also detailed analysis of how certain areas could be impacted should a debris flow or debris flood take place. BGC has also looked into possible options for mitigation of these risks. Of 73 assessed watersheds in the burned areas of the North and South Shuswap, there are 10 zones at high risk. To help the affected residents understand their level of risk, the CSRD is inviting community members impacted by the Bush Creek East Wildfire to a meeting about public safety. BGC will present their findings and the CSRD will share details about personal preparedness and emergency services. There will be an opportunity for residents to obtain information and ask questions.

An in-person meeting will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Quaaout Lodge. A second, virtual meeting, will take place on Monday, June 17. Details and registration information can be found on our website: csrd.bc.ca/shuswapemergency