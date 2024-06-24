The Kelowna Rockets will start the 2024-25 season with a four-game pre-season schedule and a new puck drop time for Saturday home games.

Rockets Saturday home games will start at 6:05 pm this season, while Wednesday and Friday games will remain 7:05 pm puck drops.

Kelowna will open the 2024 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on September 6th, the Rockets will then host the Blazers the next night on September 7th.

The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a pair of games the following weekend, hosting the Vancouver Giants on September 14th then hitting the road to play the Giants in Ladner on September 15.

Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their 2024-25 WHL regular-season schedules tomorrow, June 25th.

Details on individual game tickets for the Rockets preseason games at Prospera Place will be released later this summer.

Season seats for new season seat holders are now on sale.

Rockets season ticket holders have been mailed their renewal packages, if you have not received yours please contact the Rockets office.

KELOWNA ROCKETS 2024 PRESEASON SCHEDULE (games are subject to change)