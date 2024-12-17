Adult learners are having to wait much longer to get the literacy support they need to improve their employment opportunities and quality of life.

Project Literacy’s One-to-One Adult Tutoring Program provides free tutoring support for low-income adults, immigrants, refugees and new Canadians. Over the past few months, the waitlist to receive literacy support has exceeded 100 applicants. Never in the history of Project Literacy has it ever gone over 50. A double-digit increase.

“We’re seeing an unprecedented demand for literacy support,” says Paul Zuurbier, Project Literacy’s Executive Director. “Normally we match an adult learner with a volunteer tutor within a few weeks, now it is taking months. We used to get three or four new applications a week, now we are getting 5-10 applications a day.”

Project Literacy has been providing free one-to-one literacy support in the Central Okanagan for the past 39 years and is the only literacy focused charity in the region. The adult literacy program supports over 250 adult learners per year with the support of over 130 dedicated volunteers.

Zuurbier says, “It’s difficult for so many people. Sometimes they are crying in our office, they are desperate. We hear refugees and immigrants express gratitude for being in Canada, but lately they are also fearful, they are uncertain about the changes in federal immigration laws.” Zuurbier heard from a new learner that said, “I’m here, but I feel like a nobody.”

“Our volunteer tutors are amazing They meet their adult learner once a week, one on one. Our volunteers not only provide literacy tutoring, but they also care about their learners and how they are doing. We don’t just put people through a process, we get to know them personally.”

As a volunteer-driven charity, Project Literacy is constantly seeking volunteers. Now, with so much demand for our services, we are also starting to look for a larger location. We need more room, more staff, more volunteers, and more funding,” says Zuurbier.

With recent changes to federal immigration regulations many immigrants with work permits are rushing to complete the CELPIP exam so they can apply to become a Canadian citizen.

Kelowna is the third most popular city for new immigrants coming to British Columbia. Vancouver is number one, Surrey is number two and Kelowna is number three. Yet, Kelowna doesn’t have the level of community literacy support the larger cities are able to provide.

“Good literacy skills provide keys, which open many doors. They reduce poverty, increase employment, and create a sense of belonging. If you can’t communicate, you often feel isolated and afraid. Project Literacy is dedicated to growing literacy in the Central Okanagan, so more people who come here can call this place home.”

To apply as a volunteer tutor please fill out the volunteer form on the Project Literacy website here: https://projectliteracy.ca/volunteer-become-a-tutor/become-a-tutor/

Donations can be made on the Project Literacy website.