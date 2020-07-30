Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP have reopened Highway 97 in both directions in Lake Country.

The highway was closed just before 1:00pm this afternoon due to an ongoing investigation. There are no further details that will be released at this time as officers remain on scene in the area and continue to investigate.

The RCMP thank motorists for their patience. It will still be slow going through this area, so if possible please find an alternate route.

________________________

Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP along with the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) are currently investigating an assault from the early morning hours of Friday December 6, 2024.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are closing highway 97 in both directions from Beaver Lake Road and Old Vernon Road. Vehicles are being turned around and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

An update will be provided once the highway is reopened. The RCMP thank the public for their patience.