On Wednesday, September 4th, 2024, around 5 a.m., police assistance was requested by Vernon Fire Rescue Services who were responding to a structure fire at a business in the 4500-block of 31st Street in Vernon. The structure sustained significant damage as a result of the blaze. Officials conducted their preliminary investigation of the scene once it was rendered safe to do so. While a cause has not yet been determined, the fire has been deemed suspicious and remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-15088.