The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after a deceased woman was found in Polson Park on Monday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 29th, 2024, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a deceased person in the 2600-block of Highway 6 in Vernon.

The person was discovered in a large grey plastic cart with wheels in the parking lot near the tennis courts in Polson Park.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year old Christina (Tina) Louise MacKenzie, a resident of Vernon, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our sincerest condolences go out to Christina’s family and friends. Although a full determination surrounding any criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances of her death are considered suspicious in nature at this time.

Police are releasing the identity of the victim and a stock photo of the cart and are asking for the public's help with advancing the investigation.