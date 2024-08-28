Summerland RCMP is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a suspicious incident involving a child in Summerland, BC.

On August 27, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Summerland RCMP received a call about a suspicious male at Dale Meadows Park in Summerland. The suspect approached a young girl and asked the child to leave with him.

The child declined and the suspect left as the child’s mother approached.

The suspect male is described as:

Caucasian

Long, straggly white hair

Older, possibly in his 60s

Wearing a black windbreaker jacket and a hat with red on it

The suspect had a large dog with him and departed in a newer red hatchback vehicle.

If you see someone matching that description or may be able to identify the suspect, please call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.