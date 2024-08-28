Summerland RCMP is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a suspicious incident involving a child in Summerland, BC.
On August 27, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Summerland RCMP received a call about a suspicious male at Dale Meadows Park in Summerland. The suspect approached a young girl and asked the child to leave with him.
The child declined and the suspect left as the child’s mother approached.
The suspect male is described as:
The suspect had a large dog with him and departed in a newer red hatchback vehicle.
If you see someone matching that description or may be able to identify the suspect, please call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.