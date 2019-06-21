The RCMP in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men with outstanding warrants. Police encourage anyone with information to reach out to the Penticton RCMP or their local detachment.

Daniel Burgess, age 41, is wanted on unendorsed warrants from Prince George, BC, for failing to comply with his probation and possessing stolen property.

Description: Caucasian, male, 6 feet tall, 201 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes.

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, age 37, is wanted in Penticton on an unendorsed warrant for possessing a prohibited weapon and possession for a dangerous purpose.

Description: Caucasian, male, 6 feet tall, 201 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, with tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either these individuals, please contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300 or your local police.