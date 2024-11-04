On November 2, 2024 at approximately 11:45 p.m., the West Kelowna RCMP responded to the report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Boucherie Road.

“Police officers attended the scene and located one injured person”, confirmed Sergeant Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer. “The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries”.

Shorting after, while the shooting investigation was unfolding, police received reports of a vehicle fire in the area of Lenz Road in West Kelowna. Additional police officers attended the Lenz Road scene and located a black Dodge Durango engulfed in flames.

“Based on the short time delay between the two incidents and the totality of the evidence at the scenes, it is believed that the incidents are related”, added Sergeant Bertrand. The West Kelowna General Investigation Section has taken conduct of both related investigations.

Sergeant Judith Bertrand added that “the shooting is believed to be a targeted event and there is no risk to the general public”.

The West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to check for dashcam footage where a black Dodge Durango would be seen between 11:45 p.m. and 12: 15 a.m. on November 1, 2024 in the areas of Rose Meadow Road, Bartley Road, Lenz Road or East Boundary Road to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP.