On June 2, 2024 at approximately 4:00 am, police officers from the Kelowna RCMP detachment responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of Hwy 33 West in the Rutland area.

On June 2, 2024 at approximately 4:00 am, police officers from the Kelowna RCMP detachment responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of Hwy 33 West in the Rutland area. Upon arrival, police quickly confirmed a break and enter in progress and arrested a suspect inside the store.

"When the police officer arrived, he witnessed the suspect making a chocolate sundae behind the counter,” said Sergeant Judith Bertrand, Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The investigation suggests that the suspect broke the front door of the business to gain entry, attempted to steal items from a locked fridge before making themself ice cream treats.

The suspect will be required to attend court in the next few weeks as significant damage was caused to the store.