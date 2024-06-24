On June 23, 2024 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP attended the shopping area in the 2000-block of Springfield Rd in response to a stabbing.

One male victim sustained several stab wounds and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators are currently canvassing for CCTV and asking the public for any dash camera or personal video of the area, including Vasile Rd and Agassiz Rd around the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and this assault is considered an isolated incident. Should you have witnessed or captured this incident including the events leading up to it and have yet to speak with police, please contact the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP at 250-762-3300 and refence file number 2024-34609.