Regional Growth Strategy Priority Projects Plan 2024-2028

The Regional Board endorsed the Regional Growth Strategy Priority Project Plan 2024-2028. The Priority Projects Plan will guide regional initiatives over the next several years that cross jurisdictional boundaries and benefit from a regional approach to planning and coordination. While the regional project list is supported in principle, projects will be approved through the annual budget deliberation process.

Dietrich Water System Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw No. 1559

The Regional Board gave first, second and third reading and adopted Dietrich Water System Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw No. 1559. The bylaw amendment increases fees to cover expenses associated with the Dietrich Water System. The bylaw amendment was initially presented to the Board at the November 28 meeting.

2025 Conference Expense Approval

The Regional Board approved expenses related to registration and attendance for RDCO Board directors for 2025 conferences, forums and conventions. Board approval for estimated costs of attending a seminar or conference over $100 is required under Board Expense Policy 7.15.

Midterm Committee Review

The Regional Board approved pausing the Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Environmental and Climate Advisory Committee and the Planning Advisory Committee until a midterm review is completed and presented to the Regional Board for consideration. The purpose of the review is to clarify the function of each committee to enhance its effectiveness.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

January 16 – 8:30 a.m.

January 30 – 8:30 a.m. – Committee of the Whole

February 20 – 9:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.