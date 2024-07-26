Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-281 – Kangaroo Creek Farm

Following a public hearing, the Regional Board gave second and third reading for a site-specific text amendment to allow for the continuation of a petting zoo at Kangaroo Creek Farm at 5932 Old Vernon Road.

Update from the BC SPCA

Representatives from the BC SPCA presented an update to the Regional Board on their adoption services and the spay/neuter/ID fund (SN1F). In 2023, 647 spay/neuter certificates were issued, and 58 animals were brought to the SPCA by RDCO Animal Control.

Community Readiness Public Engagement

The Regional Board received an update on the Community Readiness Public Engagement initiative which was open for public input from April 15 to May 31, 2024. The result of the engagement provides a baseline of the level of preparedness and the need for additional support for residents and businesses. The public input will shape a strategic communication plan, which will be complete and ready for implementation for the 2025 hazard season.

After Action Review Report Executive Summary

The Regional Board received the After-Action Report Executive Summary – Wildfire Season 2023 prepared by Strategic Alliance for Emergency Resilience, presented by Emergency Program Coordinator Chief Dwight Seymour.

Notice on Title

The Regional Board placed a Notice on Title for four properties due to ongoing non-compliance with bylaws and the BC Building Code. The Notice on Title serves as notification to anyone searching a property title that the property may be in breach of bylaws or regulations. The filing of a Notice is not intended to be a punitive action; rather, it is a method to protect future owners and others with an interest in the property. When a property is brought into compliance, the RDCO removes the notice on title.

Covenant Discharge for 7950 Lakeshore Road

The Regional Board supported the discharge of a covenant for 7950 Lakeshore Road that restricted the location of an on-site septic field. The covenant discharge permits the applicant to relocate the septic field. The applicant has provided an Environmental Impact Assessment, On-Site Sewerage System Design Drawings, Geotechnical Investigation Report and correspondence from Interior Health supporting the proposed change in septic location.

Regional Employment Lands Inventory Project Update

The Regional Board received an update on the Regional Employment Lands Inventory (RELI). The RELI is the ninth and final project of the Regional Growth Strategy Priority Projects Plan. The project will assess the current supply of employment lands and project future land use requirements.

2024 Regional Growth Strategy Priority Projects Plan Update

The Regional Board received an update on the 2024 Regional Growth Strategy (RGS) Priority Projects Plan. To ensure continued momentum on the RGS, a list of projects for 2024-2028 has been prepared. An update to the Priority Projects Plan is underway and will be brought to the Board for endorsement later this year.

Application to UBCM Community Excellence Awards, Asset Management Category

The Regional Board endorsed the submission of the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan to the UBCM 2024 Community Excellence Award under the Asset Management category.

Kelowna Dirt Bike Club Annual Special Events Permit Request - 2024

The Regional Board approved the Kelowna Dirt Bike Clubs (KDBC) request for approval of their Special Event Permits for the 2024 Season.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

· Thursday, August 22 – 8:30 a.m.

· Thursday, September 26 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.