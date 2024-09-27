Central Okanagan demographic and housing projections The Regional Board was presented with an overview of demographic and housing projection scenarios for the Central Okanagan. The Central Okanagan is one of the fastest growing regions in Canada. By 2046, the region’s population is anticipated to grow by between 43,000 to 119,000 new residents. The high end of this range would bring approximately 54% more people in the working age bracket, supporting our growing economy and aging population. Approximately 53,000 new housing units would be needed to accommodate these additional workers and our growing population. Communities within the region are updating their long-term growth management plans to proactively plan for this growth.

Updates to Building Bylaw No. 1482

The Regional Board approved Building Bylaw amendments to define the works necessary to convert an existing dwelling into a non-residential accessory building or accessory home, so that a new principal dwelling can be built on the same property.

Updates to Business Bylaw

The Regional Board repealed the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Business Licensing and Regulation Bylaw and replaced it with a new bylaw and updated fee schedule. The new bylaw ensures that the RDCO recovers the costs associated with the service and removes outdated bylaw content that is not applicable in the RDCO’s Electoral Areas

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-289 – Shelter Cove

The Regional Board adopted Zoning Amendment Bylaw No.871-285, which includes a text amendment to the RU5 zone to allow for the development of 36 single-family homes at Shelter Cove Estates.

Board Policy - Fire Inspector and Fire Investigator Designation

The Regional Board approved the Board Policy BP20-2024 – Designation of Fire Inspectors and Fire Investigators under the Fire Safety Act. The Board must, before October 28, 2024, designate Fire Inspectors and Fire Investigators to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Mutual Fire Aid Agreement Renewal

The Regional Board approved renewing the Mutual Fire Aid Agreement between the RDKB Big White Fire Department and the RDCO Joe Rich Fire Department. Through the agreement, the Big White Fire Department and the Joe Rich Fire Department continue to cooperate in resolving emergency incidents by providing mutual fire aid when requested by either party.

Appointment of Corporate Officer

The Regional Board appointed Corie Griffiths as Corporate Officer under section 234 of the Local Government Act (LGA).

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, October 10 – 8:30 a.m. – Committee of the Whole

Thursday, October 24 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.