Notice on Title - 4359 Maxwell Road

The Regional Board directed staff to proceed with the filing of a Notice on Title for 4359 Maxwell Road, due to ongoing non-compliance with RDCO Building Bylaw No. 1482. The Notice on Title serves as notification to anyone searching a property title that the property may be in breach of bylaws or regulations. The filing of a Notice is not intended to be a punitive action; rather, it is a method to protect future owners and others with an interest in the property.

Canada Public Transit Fund letter

The Regional Board agreed to provide a Letter of Support for the City of Kelowna’s BC Transit Expression of Interest for an application to the new Canada Public Transit Fund. Upon successful application, the Regional District will participate accordingly, to advance the RDCO’s Transportation Strategic Priority.

Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and East Trunk Development Cost Charges – Inflation Adjustment

The Regional Board gave first, second and third reading and approved inflationary adjustments to Development Cost Charges (DCCs) through amendments to the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and East Trunk Development Cost Charge bylaws. DCCs are the primary funding source for growth-related infrastructure upgrades. In alignment with the DCC Best Practices Guide, the DCCs will increase by 3.9% effective October 13, 2024.



Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-281 – Adoption – Kangaroo Creek Farm

The Regional Board adopted Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-281 to allow for the continuation of a petting zoo at Kangaroo Creek Farm.

2024-2034 Community Works Fund Agreement

The Regional Board authorized the Board Chair and Corporate Officer to sign the 2024-2034 Community Works Fund Agreement. The purpose of the Community Works Fund Agreement is to set out the roles and responsibilities of the RDCO and Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) related to any Community Works Fund funds that may be delivered to the RDCO by UBCM.

Purchase commitments over $100,000

The Regional Board received an update on purchase commitments that exceeded $100,000 between April 1 and June 30, 2024.

Deployment of Regional Resources Outside of Regional District Boundaries Policy

The Regional Board approved BP19-2024 - Deployment of Regional Resources Outside of Regional District Boundaries Policy. This policy formalizes the authority and process for regional resources to be deployed beyond Regional District boundaries.

RDCO Service Review Schedule

The Regional Board approved the 2024-2028 service review schedule, outlining the 16 services to be reviewed between 2024 and 2028.

Corporate Officer Appointment Rescindment

The Regional Board rescinded the appointment of Karen Needham as Corporate Officer effective August 31, 2024, due to retirement.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

· Thursday, September 26 – 8:30 a.m.

· Thursday, October 10 – 8:30 a.m. – Committee of the Whole

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.