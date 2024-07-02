Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-286 – 9544 Keithley Road

The Regional Board rescinded first, second and third reading for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-286. As Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-288 for Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing Legislation was adopted on June 13, 2024, this bylaw to rezone 9544 Keithley Road is no longer needed as Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-288 incorporates the changes.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-289 – Z24/05 Shelter Cove – 4401 Westside Road – EA West

The Regional Board approved a text amendment to the RU5 zone that will allow for the development of 36 single family homes at Shelter Cove Estates. The Regional Board deferred consideration of adoption of Zoning Amendment Bylaw until such time as the applicant provides evidence of a legally enforceable mechanism to designate the parties responsible for the long-term maintenance and good management of onsite wastewater treatment systems.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-281 – Z23/04 Kangaroo Creek Farm – 5932 Old Vernon Road – EA East

The Regional Board gave first reading for a site-specific text amendment to the A1 zone that would allow for the continuation of a Petting Zoo at Kangaroo Creek Farm. A Public Hearing for the Zoning Amendment Bylaw will be held on July 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. prior to the Regular Board Meeting.

BC Transit Annual Operating Agreement (AOA) - 2024

The Regional Board approved the 2024/2025 BC Transit Annual Operating Agreement between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and British Columbia Transit for the Ellison Area.

Westside Liquid Waste Management Plan – Future Services

The Regional Board received information on the planned Westside Liquid Waste Management Plan update, including requirements for potential new service to support a 1.0 Hectare Policy alternative. The Board directed staff to not accept any future applications that conflict with an approved RDCO Liquid Waste Management Plan (LWMP), and that all instream applications in conflict do not proceed until such time that the applicable LWMP has been approved by the Board and Ministry.

2023 Statement of Financial Information

The Regional Board approved the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s 2023 Statement of Financial Information.

RDCO 2023 Annual Report

The RDCO 2023 Annual Report was released. The report highlights the efforts and achievements of the Regional District of Central Okanagan and provides next steps for the upcoming year. View the report at rdco.com/annualreview/.

Regional Board meetings



Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

• Thursday, July 25 – 8:30 a.m.

• Thursday, August 22 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.