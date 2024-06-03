The Regional District of Central Okanagan is inviting residents across the region to participate in Phase Two of the curbside food waste public engagement, launched on June 3.

From June 3 until July 2, residents are invited to complete a short survey , ask a question, or leave a comment for RDCO waste reduction experts. Opportunities will be available online and in person for residents to participate.

The purpose of Phase Two is to gather more specific feedback to help shape what food waste collection in the Central Okanagan could look like, including:



elements to be considered when locating a transfer station

how often your garbage is collected, weekly or biweekly

costs related to collection, transport, and processing of food waste

further opportunities for engagement

residents’ preferred methods for education and outreach

“We heard loud and clear in Phase One that residents are interested in a food waste collection program for the Central Okanagan,” said Cynthia Coates, RDCO Supervisor of Solid Waste. “Now, we’re looking for residents’ help to create the criteria for what the program could look like moving forward. Understanding residents preferred options in receiving this service will help staff design a program that suits the needs of as many residents as possible when it comes to food waste collection in the Central Okanagan.”

Residents are asked to visit yoursay.rdco.com to complete the Phase Two survey for their chance to win one of five $50 grocery store gift cards.



Prefer pen and paper? Printed surveys will also be available at the front counters of municipal halls across the region as well as the administration office at the Glenmore Landfill. Paper surveys can be returned to each municipality or the RDCO Office at 1450 KLO Road by July 2, 2024.



RDCO waste reduction experts will also be out in communities across the region throughout the month of June, talking to residents and answering their questions about food waste collection. To view the list of in-person engagement opportunities visit yoursay.rdco.com .



The RDCO launched Phase One of public engagement in fall 2023 to understand the level of support for a food waste program in the region. Phase One included a statistically valid survey mailed to randomly selected residents across the region and questions and comments on an online engagement platform.



Survey results from Phase One indicated that 73% of respondents are enthusiastic about a curbside food waste program and 83% said they would likely participate in a food waste program if it was implemented. While interest is high, residents also shared concerns about program details including costs associated with the program, frequency of collection and wildlife issues. These topics will be explored further in Phase Two.

