The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has activated the Regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to Level 1 to support the monitoring of wildfire conditions in the Boundary Area.

This precautionary measure follows multiple lightning storms that have initiated wildfires in the region. Currently, there are four fires in the Boundary Area and one in the States, located South West of Midway, which the RDKB’s EOC is monitoring closely.

"Today's conditions have raised concerns about the potential spread of wildfire activity in our area and jurisdiction" says RDKB’s manager of emergency programs and EOC director Mark Stephens. "Although BC Wildfire has not requested any services from the RDKB as of Monday, 22 July, we are activating our Emergency Operations Centre as a precaution. Our team is closely monitoring the situation to respond swiftly if needed."

Residents and visitors are advised to be proactive, stay informed, keep aware of their surroundings and be prepared with an emergency plan as well as grab and go bags.

Sign up for emergency notifications: Register at Voyent Alert to receive timely notifications of evacuation alerts and orders: https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration