On June 19, the Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors adopted Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 3001 and Silver Star Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 3008, bringing the current respective Zoning Bylaws into compliance with the Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act (Bill 44).

Zoning Bylaw amendments now permit one single family dwelling with a suite on all properties that were previously zoned to permit only one single family dwelling. The zoning of 34 properties within the North Okanagan Wastewater Service Area and Mabel Lake Sewer Service Area, which were previously zoned to only permit two dwellings, was also revised to allow up to four dwellings on each of the properties subject to water and sewer servicing. Additionally, the Zoning Bylaw amendments brought changes to parking, setback and height regulations for dwellings.

Residents are advised that Building Permits are required for all dwelling units, which includes adding a suite within an existing dwelling, and Development Cost Charges will apply to additional dwelling units in accordance with the applicable RDNO Development Cost Charge Bylaws.

Through the completion of a design competition, the RDNO has 13 (thirteen) pre-approved building plans available for purchase. At a cost of $1000 (plus tax), the unique designs have already been reviewed for BC Building Code compliance, making the process clean and simple. More information can be found at https://www.rdno.ca/purchaseplans.

Inquiries for additional dwellings and associated connections to RDNO owned water and sewer systems should be discussed with RDNO Utilities Department. For questions or inquiries about the Amendment Bylaws, please contact the RDNO Planning Department at planning@rdno.ca.