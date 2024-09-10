The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors is pleased to announce Jim Zaffino is being retained as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

“The RDOS Board of Directors has full confidence in Jim Zaffino to continue in his role as Chief Administrative Officer,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “Mr. Zaffino’s leadership and focus on customer service are intrgral to the success of the Regional District.”

The RDOS Board and senior staff will provide feedback as part of a CAO review before the end of 2024. Another review will be scheduled later in 2025.