The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is seeking expressions of interest from individuals interested in being appointed to the Destination Osoyoos Board of Directors to represent Electoral Area “A”.

Due to the rural nature of the electoral area, preference will be given to an individual from the agricultural community or who has an agricultural background. One individual will be selected.

Interested individuals can submit their name, contact information, and a brief explanation of their connection with the agricultural community by email or mail to: