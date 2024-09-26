Reflection Point Park and portions of Osoyoos Lake Park are temporarily closed due to storm damage. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) arborists will be clearing downed trees.

Please use caution and follow all safety signage posted at both parks.

Invasive tree removal in Electoral Area “F” (West Bench)

RDOS staff have started the process of treating and removing invasive trees at the intersection of Bartlett Drive and Lambert Drive in West Bench.

Work is scheduled to occur over the next few months. Follow-up monitoring and site inspections will be conducted over the next few years.

For further information, please contact RDOS Communications.