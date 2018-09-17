Weighing in at just shy of 100,000 pounds (or 50 US tons) - the amount of food produced at Helen's Acres this harvest year is equivalent to the weight of a humpback whale, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, or a Boeing 737.

Trinity Legacy Foundation, the organization that oversees Helen’s Acres in Kelowna, announced the record crop of 96,337 pounds (43,698 kilograms) of produce this year and credits community support and volunteer hours for the achievement.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this year’s harvest,” said Trinity Legacy Foundation executive director, Scott Cochrane. “Thanks to our many volunteers, donors, our network of distribution partners, and the support of our staff, this year’s results have surpassed our expectations.Knowing that more people in need will be receiving this fresh produce on their tables has made this year’s work worthwhile.”

Helen’s Acres has been producing fresh produce for distribution to those in need since 2016. Through a network of distribution partners, including Central Okanagan Food Bank, Kelowna Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, Family Hub, Hands in Service and Kelowna and Westside Women’s Shelter, Helen’s Acres helps to ensure that people in need throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna receive fresh produce on their tables.

This year’s harvest is an increase of close to 30 per cent over the 2023 harvest, that saw 74,579 pounds (33,828 kilograms) of produce distributed. In 2022, the harvest was 54,853 pounds (24,881 kilograms).

Helen’s Acres is a working farm, run by a small group of paid employees who lead and coordinate community volunteers from spring to fall. Working closely with community organizations and distribution partners, each year a selection of produce is planned to best serve people in need. From planting in the spring, to irrigation, weeding and care for the soil in the summer, through harvest in the fall, the staff and volunteers work diligently to play theirpart in caring for our community. Beyond the farming operations, Helen’s Acres is also active in educational programs, working with schools and organizations to teach about the needs for food security, health and nutrition, and farming operations.

“This year’s results have inspired us to provide even more produce to those in need in the future,” Cochrane continued. “And we invite people from throughout the Central Okanagan to join with us in this effort to provide fresh produce to those who need it most."

Cochrane says that as winter approaches, the Helen’s Acres team shifts their focus to planning for the next growing season, fundraising to support the farm’s operations, and engaging with community members and groups who are interested in volunteering.

To learn more about Helen’s Acres, and how to get involved: www.HelensAcres.com.

To learn more about Trinity Legacy Foundation which oversees Helen’s Acres: www.TrinityLegacy.ca.