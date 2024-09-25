The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department is seeking dedicated individuals to join as paid-on-call firefighters. Prospective members must reside within an eight-kilometre radius of Station 42 at 2396 Westside Road, be between the ages of 19 and 65 and be in good physical condition.

They are searching for individuals who want to represent their community and make a positive difference in the lives of others. Opportunities will be extended to recruits to learn and grow while forming lifelong relationships that extend beyond the call of duty. Recruits can also receive training as emergency medical assistants, as Wilson's Landing serves as a medical first response station alongside its firefighting operations.

Fill out the paid-on-call firefighter application form and drop by in-person to speak to firefighters at the Trader’s Cove Transfer Station, located at the intersection of Bear Lake Main Road and Westside Road, anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, Sept. 29, Oct. 5 or Oct. 6. Apply today and protect your community.

Prospective recruits will be contacted regarding the next steps for joining the department. Interviews and physical tests for candidates will be conducted, and successful applicants will receive training beginning in mid-October. Training is provided weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Established in 1984, the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department serves the community along Westside Road from Trader’s Cove to Shelter Cove.

If you have any inquiries about joining the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, please email edward.mclean@rdco.com.