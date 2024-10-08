The Santa Claus Parade is coming back to town – and registration is now open for organizations interested in entering a float.

“We were blown away by the crowds last year, seeing thousands of people line the streets for this parade and the Magic on Main Street event,” says Jeff Plant, Sport & Event Supervisor. “We expect this year will be even more spectacular, with dozens of floats and the official light-up kicking off the festive season in Penticton.”

Organizations have until Nov. 22, 2024, to apply to enter a float into the parade. All details, including application forms, can be found on the City’s website at penticton.ca/magic-on-main.

The City will once again be offering a free Park ‘n Ride shuttle service through BC Transit for this event, with more details to be released closer to the date.

The Events team is looking to recruit volunteers to assist with the Santa Claus Parade. Duties include barricade intersection control, marshalling assistance and parade route support. If interested, please email events@penticton.ca.