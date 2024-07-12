A review of the past five years shows the municipality has shouldered increased costs related to public safety due to inadequate provincial funding.

“The review estimates that since 2019, Penticton has spent more than $4.6 million to offset downloading costs,” says Julie Czeck, the City’s director of public safety and partnerships. “This covers expenditures for Bylaw Services, Social Development and vandalism, site clean-up and street sanitation. It’s clear that significant gaps and fragmented services in areas of provincial responsibility are driving these costs.”

The report notes that Bylaw Services has seen a 476 per cent increase in spending, while vandalism costs have risen 167 per cent and Social Development costs rose 100 per cent.

“In response to social challenges like the opioid crisis, mental health and addictions and homelessness, the City has allocated resources to enhance enforcement and public safety efforts and prioritize social planning for collaborative local solutions,” says Czeck. “Despite these efforts, sustained long-term support is hindered by inadequate revenue increases from higher levels of government.”

While the costs of increased RCMP and Penticton Fire Department staffing are not included, the report notes the volume of mental health/medical calls takes away from the ability to perform core services at optimum levels. This report also reflects the findings of the 2022 Community Safety Resource Review and Supportive Housing that highlighted the impact large gaps in provincial funding of services are having on the community.

“This report outlines the financial impacts of provincial downloading on City spending with respect to public safety, while acknowledging that there are additional impacts that cannot be quantified,” says Czeck. “It’s clearly shows the critical need for increased provincial funding. The City is committed to working with partners to find solutions that work for all residents and provide a safer and more resilient Penticton.”

The full report can be found at https://www.penticton.ca/agendas