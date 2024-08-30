At just before midnight the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received a 911 call reporting dark grey smoke coming from a residence in the 800 block of Hartman Rd.

Dispatch updated crews on route that flames were visible.

The first arriving officer reports a fully involved single family residence with exposures to multiple buildings and vehicles.

The severity was upgraded to a third alarm.

Since there were no hydrants in the immediate vicinity, water tenders were used for water supply.

Crews were able to successfully protect an exposed residence which only suffered minor damage.

Unfortunately the residence of origin is a complete loss and several vehicles and other outbuildings on the property of origin and a neighboring property suffered damage ranging from complete to minor.

The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation.

Crews remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.

There were no injuries to Firefighters.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue unit, 3 water tenders, a rehab unit, a command unit and an Assistant Chief including 24 fire personnel.

BCAS, RCMP and Fortis Gas and Electric were on scene for support as well.

