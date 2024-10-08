The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have assigned defenceman Lachlan Staniforth to a team yet to be determined.

Staniforth, 17, suited up in two games for the Rockets this season, as well as his first Western Hockey League contest last season. The Abbotsford, B.C. native also played in one playoff game in round one against the Wenatchee Wild.

He will be eligible to be an affiliate player for the Rockets this season.

The Rockets next home game will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the 'Pink the Rink' game in support of Canadian Cancer night.