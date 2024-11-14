The Rockets got goals from Hiroki Gojsic, Andrew Cristall and Jakub Stancl who scored the game winning and insurance marker to take the victory.

GAME SUMMARY

Seattle would open the scoring off a goal from Nathan Pilling, his 12th of the season to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Tij Iginla would tie the game at one 1:28 into the second period with assists going to Michael Cicek and Hiroki Gojsic. The Rockets shuffled their lines around which saw the reuniting of Iginla, Cicek and Gojsic, while putting Jakub Stancl with Max Graham and Andrew Cristall.

Seattle would take the lead and then add to their lead with goals from Matej Pekar, his fifth, and Tai Riley, who scored his first WHL goal with a shot from the point that found its way past Jake Pilon for a 3-1 Thunderbirds lead going into the final period.

The Rockets came out buzzing in the third period, firing 14 shots on Seattle goaltender Scott Ratzlaff with Gojsic starting the onslaught with a power play goal at 1:22. After making his return from injury, Gojsic now has three goals in his past two games. Cristall would tie the game on the power play after Iginla dove at the blue line to keep the puck in Thunderbird territory, which found its way to Caden Price who made a beautiful pass to Cristall for the goal.

Kelowna kept coming as Cristall would find Stancl who would power the game winning goal past Ratzlaff before adding the insurance marker minutes later by finishing off a two-on-one in close for a 5-3 victory.

"I thought he played a big mans game," said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette in regards to the Jakub Stancl's two-goal game. "That's how he's going to have success. He's got a great shot, I want to see him use it more often ... I think from start to finish in this game he was one of our more complete players. The puck was rolling off his stick early and it was nice to see him get the finishers. Nice to see him get rewarded and another player we're going to have to lean on heavily."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Seattle 41-20 in the game

Jari Kykkanen came in and made five saves in the third period after he replaced Jake Pilon

Andrew Cristall recorded his fourth four-point effort with a goal and three helpers. He now is averaging 2.80 points-per-game

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now travel to Prince George for a pair of games against the Prince George Cougars this weekend. Kelowna will then return home to take on the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, November 20th with puck drop going at 7:05 PM.