The Rockets got two goals from Kanjyu Gojsic, but it wasn't enough as Wenatchee got goals from five different goal scorers.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would open the scoring on the power play with Michael Cicek's ninth of the season when he took a cross ice feed from Andrew Cristall and put it past Wild goaltender Zach Zahara.

Kelowna would hold its lead until 10:36 of the second period when Maddix McCagherty scored on the power play to tie the game at one heading into the third period.

Eastyn Mannix and Shaun Rios would put Wenatchee up by two goals early in the third, scoring both goals within the first five minutes of the period. Kanjyu Gojsic's two goals would sandwich a Lukas McCloskey shorthanded goal. Caelan Joudrey would score his fourth goal of the season which would stand as the game winner after Max Graham brought the game back within one with 28 seconds left to give the game its final score of 5-4.

"You have to learn from it," said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. "We played such a strong weekend up in Prince George where it was an emotional roller coaster and to come in tonight to not play to our identity, is really difficult."

"It's back to the drawing board in a short amount of time to get back to what brings us success. Our best players need to be the ones that are the driving force behind reiterating that message, not only vocally, but how they do it on the ice."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Wenatchee outshot Kelowna 42-32

Kelowna went 1/5 on the power play while Wenatchee's went 2/4 while also scoring a shorthanded marker

Jake Pilon made 37 saves on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will wrap up their three-game home stand on Friday, November 22nd against the Vancouver Giants and Sunday, November 24th against Landon DuPont and the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop on Friday will go at 7:05 before the home stand wraps up with a 4:05 matinee on Sunday.