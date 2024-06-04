The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2024-25 regular season on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

It’s the third consecutive season that the two will meet in Kelowna to open the Rockets regular season schedule. Portland defeated Kelowna 6-5 in overtime on September 24, 2022 and again by the same score in overtime on September 23, 2023.

Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2023-24 WHL Regular-Season today, while the pre-season and remainder of the regular-season schedule are expected to be released at a later date.