The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have set their roster for their upcoming home opener, this Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Portland Winterhawks.

Kelowna’s opening night roster features fifteen forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders. To view the roster, please click here.

The Rockets opening night roster features five NHL Draft picks in Andrew Cristall (Washington, 2023), Caden Price (Seattle, 2023), Tij Iginla (Utah, 2024), Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville, 2024) and Max Graham (New Jersey, 2024).

Cristall was Kelowna’s leading point scorer last season with 40 goals and 111 points while Iginla led the Rockets in goals with 47.

Eleven of the twenty-six players listed on the Rockets opening night roster were drafted by Kelowna in the WHL Prospects Draft, eleven were acquired via trade, two were selected in the U.S. Priority Draft, one was taken in the CHL Import Draft, and one was listed by the Rockets.

The roster also features seventeen returning players who played with the Rockets last season and nine rookies who will enter their first season in Kelowna. Returning Rocket Hiroki Gojsic will be joined by his younger brother, Kanjyu, who is entering his first season with the team.