The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant continues to provide clean, safe, reliable drinking water that meets or exceeds federal and provincial standards; however, post-treatment, discoloration is occurring in the system.

Staff have increased monitoring and sampling and testing results show that standards set out in the Drinking Water Protection Regulation continue to be met. These ongoing samples, tests and analyses have indicated that the discoloration is aesthetic, appearing as turbidity. Currently, the drinking water objectives for chlorine and bacterial quality are being maintained. The City continues to consult with water quality consultants and Interior Health regarding the aesthetic conditions and the safety of the water, and no Water Quality Advisory or Boil Water Notice is currently required.

Since the treatment plant is in its first year of commissioning, ongoing adjustments can and are being made to align the facility with conditions throughout the system, which are also prone to seasonal affects, such as heat, for example. These adjustments, along with other ongoing efforts such as watermain flushing, will help alleviate the discoloration over time, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated while these adjustments are ongoing.

Should a water quality advisory or boil water notice be required for any reason in the future, the City will issue notification to the public and media through our eNotification system and on social media. Please ensure you are signed up to receive City news and alerts directly to your inbox at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Should residents wish to use an alternative source due to the aesthetic discoloration, the bulk filling station at Asquith Road and Shannon Lake Road remains available. Please, be mindful of Shannon Lake Active Transportation Corridor construction, traffic pattern changes and detours and bring clean bottles for filling.