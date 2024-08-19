July 25

10th Ave SW: An employee at an electronics store reported two young adults stole an outdoor speaker and light speaker valued at $300 total. The employee reported she observed the two running away from the store. Police observed video surveillance and obtained still photographs of the suspects from several stores in the mall. Salmon Arm RCMP quickly located the two males at a nearby fast food restaurant, both were arrested by police and both speakers were recovered. The store was notified, who only wished to have the products returned and did not wish to pursue charges. Both males were advised they were banned from the local mall. They advised police they were homeless, and from another community. Police offered to connect them with social assistance programs to help get them back on their feet, but both declined.

July 26

4th St SE: At 8pm Salmon Arm RCMP were making proactive patrols and observed an older Dodge Ram pickup truck that appeared to have been freshly, but poorly, spray painted a primer grey colour. The officer was aware that a similar make and model had been reported stolen out of Armstrong the previous day. The licence plate showed registered to a newer white Dodge Ram, and the driver’s door had been damaged, raising the officer’s suspicions that the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle identification number was queried on police databases and confirmed that vehicle was the stolen one out of Armstrong. Police found some identification in the truck belonging to a 32-year-old female. That same woman then exited a nearby residence and began yelling at police that the vehicle was hers. The woman was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime, and later released with a future court date. The vehicle was seized, where several grams of suspected drugs were located in the truck.

July 28

Trans Canada Hwy and 10th Ave SW: A woman reported a possible intoxicated driver in a white diesel truck and provided the licence plate, that was east bound on Hwy 1 and had just passed through Tappen. Salmon Arm RCMP were able to intercept the vehicle, and watched it turn off Hwy 1, suspected to be an attempt to evade police, as it then went around the round-a-bout and went back onto Hwy 1 again still east bound. Police engaged in a traffic stop. The 31-year-old driver was identified and appeared to have slow and slurred speech. The man’s child was also in the vehicle. A breath demand was conducted where the driver blew a fail. A second test was offered and accepted, and the driver again blew a fail. The driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle impounded for 30 days. The man’s ex-spouse picked him and their child up. Police referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC. The ministry of children and family development was also advised of the incident due to the age of the child and the endangerment they were placed in.