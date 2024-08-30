The Lakeview Wading “Peanut” Pool and Lavington Outdoor Pool will officially close for the season on September 3. As summer winds down, the City of Vernon encourages residents to take advantage of the pools during their final days of operation.

These seasonal facilities have offered families and visitors a great place to cool off and enjoy outdoor recreation during the summer. This year, an estimated 19,000 people enjoyed the pools, making them a popular destination for the community.

As the season winds down, Vernon Recreation crews will begin maintenance to prepare the pools for next year.

We also want to extend a special thank you to our summer staff, many of whom are students now returning to school, for their hard work and dedication in making this season a success. We appreciate the community’s support and participation throughout the season.

For information on other recreational facilities and year-round programs, visit Gvrec.ca or follow Vernon Recreation on social media for updates.