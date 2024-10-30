Between November 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, dogs and their owners will again have their choice of two paw-some regional parks for seasonal use.

The program increases year-round access to parks where dogs are not usually permitted and aligns with the Regional District board strategic priorities.

During this time, the RDCO allows off-leash use in Kopje Regional Park and on-leash use in Kaloya Regional Park, with the exception of the beach and playground areas.

Owners must pick up after their dogs in accordance with the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw and dogs three months of age and older must be licensed. Residents with a new or previously unlicensed pet may purchase a licence good until the end of 2025 by visiting rdco.com/dogs. Owners are also required to always have control of their pet, even if by voice command, when in a designated off-leash area.

During this time, the parking lot at Kaloya Regional Park will be maintained and the upper lot at Kopje Regional Park will be plowed and available. There will be increased signage about regulations for use, dog-bag dispensers and waste containers.