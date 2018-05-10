In the early morning hours of January 19, 2025, Kelowna RCMP began an investigation after a male arrived to Kelowna General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Part of the investigation led investigators to a residence in the 200-block of Asher Road in Kelowna where the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was engaged.

“We believe this incident to be targeted and does not pose a risk to public safety,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “The investigation remains ongoing and in order to protect it’s integrity, no further information will be provided at this time.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit tip line at 250-470-3236 and reference file number 2025-3237. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.