The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is providing advance notice of a construction related water interruption and a precautionary Boil Water Notice for some customers of the Falcon Ridge water system.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the following properties will be without water during the day as three new properties on the east portion of the water system are connected.

· 8315-8457 Peregrine Roa

Water service should be restored for any affected properties as quickly as possible. Prior to the service interruption, residents may wish to:

Shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water;

Store sufficient drinking water for the anticipated period of interruption;

Isolate the supply to hot water tanks; If not isolated, avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the hot water tank and may cause problems with its operation;

Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing and only flush when absolutely necessary; and,

Use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.

Once the water supply has been restored, the affected properties will be on a precautionary Boil Water Notice, it is recommended that affected customers run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

No other properties on the water system will be affected by the service interruption.

To safely consume water from the tap, affected residents must bring water to a rolling boil on a stovetop for at least 60 seconds. Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food. Customers may wish to consider using an alternate, safe water source such as bottled or distilled water.

The precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.