Sicamous will be the only Canadian host of the UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers. On September 7, racers will travel from all over the country to compete for their spot in the world championship.

This Explore Sicamous event will be hosted at the district-owned pump track located at Finlayson Park.

“The District of Sicamous and Velosolutions have built a world class pump track that is a huge asset to the community and will be a great event space to host competitions for years to come,” shares Carly Procyshyn, tourism and economic development manager for the District of Sicamous Development Corporation. “We are very excited to welcome athletes of all ages and abilities to compete in the only Canadian stop on the UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers.”

The UCI Pump Track World Championships are a global pump track racing series that will be concluded in the final competition in South Africa this November.

During the qualifier event, riders will complete two timed runs in an attempt to secure the fastest lap around the track. The fastest racers will be invited to compete in the finals, where they will get one timed run.

A wide range of ages are invited to participate in the September 7 competition. The youngest group of competitors are classified as U9, and the qualifier will offer groupings up to the Masters Class, which accommodates racers 40 and over.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 8, experienced racers will offer their skills to new riders during a “Learn to Ride” session on the track.

“We’re looking forward to being the Canadian host,” says Mayor Colleen Anderson. “While this is a great main event to kick off our new pump track, it is also an amazing addition to our community that will continue to attract participants who aspire to be at a qualifying level in the future or just enjoy pump tracking for fun and practice.”