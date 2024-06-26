Beginning Tuesday, July 2, until the end of August, traffic on DeHart Road between Lakeshore Road to Gordon Drive will be restricted to single lane eastbound traffic with two-way traffic maintained from Lakeshore Road to the Firehall to access both the Firehall and Community Hall driveways.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use the detours in place and may wish to choose other routes when possible.

This work is part of the DeHart Community Park construction project and includes road improvements, extension of the Lakeshore Road multi-use pathway and park frontage including curb & gutter, bike lanes, boulevard, streetlights, fire hydrants and park servicing on the south side of DeHart Road. DeHart Park is envisioned as a vibrant focal point in the neighbourhood that will serve diverse age groups and abilities through a variety of park features and amenities. This is a multi-year project anticipated for completion in 2025.



Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. though work may occur outside of regular hours including evenings, overnight and weekends to minimize impacts on residents by limiting the duration of active construction in the area. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.



The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.

