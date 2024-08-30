Central Okanagan Public Schools reminds drivers to use extra caution when the school year begins on Tuesday.

To keep children safe, drivers must set aside extra time for commutes and be patient in school zones, at crosswalks, and in both lanes around stopped school buses.

School zones go back into effect in the Central Okanagan on September 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

"We want everyone to arrive at school safely, so we ask our community to take extra care around schools, crosswalks, and school buses," says Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "With over 25,500 students heading back to school this year, streets will be very busy, so all drivers need to take extra time, be alert, and avoid distractions."

For a full list of tips for drivers and families, including the sobering statistics on injuries each year, please visit the ICBC newsroom.

Key reminders for families:

• Teach children basics of crossing streets and walking on sidewalks

• Teach children to stay focused on their surroundings while walking, cycling, or riding a scooter and to listen for traffic and scan for approaching vehicles

• Use "Kiss and Drop" lanes at school with patience and courtesy

• Park only in designated spots

• When necessary, park a short distance from the school and walk with your children to the school yard

Key reminders for all drivers:

• Stop signs and flashing red lights on school buses mean STOP in both traffic directions

• Slow down and watch for people at all crosswalks; note that stopped cars may be yielding to pedestrians

• Distracted driving is as dangerous as impaired driving – put devices away

• Always exercise patience, respect, and courtesy to keep everyone safe